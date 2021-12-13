TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,554 shares of company stock valued at $18,099,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

TTGT stock opened at $94.21 on Monday. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.