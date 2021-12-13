TD Securities Raises Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$4.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC restated a sell rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut Transat A.T. from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of C$3.40.

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$4.40 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.00 million. Research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -5.1962528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

