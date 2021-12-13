TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.