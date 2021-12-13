TCW Group Inc. Trims Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $54,514,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 77.0% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Garmin stock opened at $136.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.