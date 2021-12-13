TCW Group Inc. Raises Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

