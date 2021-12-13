TCW Group Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,164 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $111.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

