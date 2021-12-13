TCW Group Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

TSM stock opened at $119.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $617.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $102.91 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

