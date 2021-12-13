TCW Group Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 41.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax stock opened at $295.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $296.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

