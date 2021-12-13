Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) & Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Financial Contrast

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Tata Motors has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.0% of Tata Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tata Motors and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 0 3 1 0 2.25 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tata Motors and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.60 -$1.95 billion ($2.41) -13.59 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Electric Last Mile Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tata Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Tata Motors and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors -4.68% -0.67% -0.10% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66%

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats Tata Motors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories. It also consists of sub-segments, such as, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Tata Passenger Vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Vehicle Financing. The Others segment includes information technology and insurance broking services. The company was founded on September 1, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

