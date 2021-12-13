Talon 1 Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TOACU)

Talon 1 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TOACU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Talon 1 Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Talon 1 Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Talon 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

