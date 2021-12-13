Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock opened at $119.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $617.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $102.91 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.