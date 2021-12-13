Systelligence LLC Acquires New Position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS)

Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BOSS opened at $33.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

