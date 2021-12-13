Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $399.74

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 399.74 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 400.78 ($5.31), with a volume of 102383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406 ($5.38).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synthomer to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 568 ($7.53) to GBX 400 ($5.30) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.95) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 576.88 ($7.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 479.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 509.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

