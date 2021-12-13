Susquehanna Begins Coverage on TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.68.

TFI International stock opened at $108.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,158,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

