Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 67.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 583.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 101,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 86,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Gartner stock opened at $321.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,309 shares of company stock worth $11,470,792. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.