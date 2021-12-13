Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,602 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of EPAM Systems worth $102,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,386 shares of company stock worth $49,327,073. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $697.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 96.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.34 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.71.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.