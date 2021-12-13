Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 272,095 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,095 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Tyson Foods worth $88,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after buying an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 41,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $84.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.