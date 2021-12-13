Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,509 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $112,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,232,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 424,671 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $63.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.