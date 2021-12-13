Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $95,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 225,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $147.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.