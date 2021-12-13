Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $90.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,476,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,927 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $90,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $37.04 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

