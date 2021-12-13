Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $108.32 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of Essex Property Trust worth $108,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 121.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,940,000 after buying an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 60,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS opened at $345.68 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.79 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.94.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.61.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,922 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.