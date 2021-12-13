Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $107.23 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,165,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $107,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CAG stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

