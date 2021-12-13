Strs Ohio Trims Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $81.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

