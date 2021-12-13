Strs Ohio Purchases 52,620 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 52,620 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in EQT by 57.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 75.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 30.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in EQT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,928,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. Truist Securities increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.