Strs Ohio Purchases 25,700 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of John Bean Technologies worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,596,000 after acquiring an additional 127,430 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,789 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,195 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,838,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $161.99 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $50,766.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $970,131. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

