Strs Ohio Grows Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 54.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

NYSE EAT opened at $36.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

