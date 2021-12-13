Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after acquiring an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 216,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.