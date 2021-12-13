Strike Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.29 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. Strike has a total market cap of $116.32 million and $8.29 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strike has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $37.98 or 0.00080060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.93 or 0.07994549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00076996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.35 or 0.99842842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,321 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

