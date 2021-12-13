Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 940% compared to the typical daily volume of 434 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRC. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get California Resources alerts:

CRC stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.17. 27,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that California Resources will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,281,839 shares of company stock worth $55,587,250.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.