Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,697 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 395% compared to the typical volume of 948 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $56.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 22,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 207,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

