Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,697 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 395% compared to the typical volume of 948 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $56.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 22,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 207,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

