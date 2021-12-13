Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 over the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

