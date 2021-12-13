Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) to Hold

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLOW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

SPX FLOW stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 167,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,620. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 58.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

