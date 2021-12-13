Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STLD traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,674. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

