Status Price Tops $0.0875 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0875 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $303.73 million and approximately $36.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006958 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.