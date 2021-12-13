State Street Corp Takes $76,000 Position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. State Street Corp owned 0.11% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of EKSO opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 115.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

