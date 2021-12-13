State Street Corp Sells 49,774 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $63,643.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

