State Street Corp Makes New $64,000 Investment in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Consumer Portfolio Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

