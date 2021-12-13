State Street Corp Buys Shares of 19,929 OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of OncoSec Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 90.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth $70,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 29.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $50.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.17. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $8.16.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

