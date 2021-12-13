State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after purchasing an additional 842,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,273,000 after acquiring an additional 190,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $169.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,794. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $169.12. The company has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

