State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 141,900 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 61.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 141,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

NYSE:GS traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,773. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.51. The company has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.19 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

