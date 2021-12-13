State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105,600 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $125,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.7% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 48,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $411.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $429.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.