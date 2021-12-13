State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $36,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.67 and its 200 day moving average is $156.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

