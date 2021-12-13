State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1,670.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $182,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,582 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

