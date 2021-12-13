State of Michigan Retirement System Has $49.93 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $642.14.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $633.32. 15,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $260.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.00 and a 52 week high of $644.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

