StableUSD (USDS) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00040748 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007129 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.