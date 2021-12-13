Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Square were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 65.3% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 941,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 372,009 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 5.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Square by 55.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 135,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 53.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $179.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.75 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

