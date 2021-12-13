Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 630,812 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

