Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded at Seaport Research Partners

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Research Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAVE. Seaport Global Securities raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $22.99 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,445 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after buying an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after buying an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

