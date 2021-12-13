Spire Wealth Management Sells 872 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 69,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO opened at $114.35 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.