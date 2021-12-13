Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,038 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.50. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

